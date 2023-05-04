Popular festival returns to Michigan

There is a saying that one man’s junk is another man’s treasure, and the Michigan Antique Festival will help you find your long-awaited treasure. That’s right, it’s time to get your antiquing on in Davisburg, Michigan this Saturday and Sunday and enjoy food trucks, live music, and festival fun. Tara Edens from the Michigan Antique Festival joined Tati Amare and guest host Hobie Artigue on “Live in the D” to talk about what people can expect when they attend the event.

Furniture is a popular item that is being resold. Edens said that a lot of people are buying and repurposing vintage furniture. She also added that another popular item are vintage sports cards.

Edens said that the dealers are hugely reliant on finding great items. She also added that if you think you have something that would be great to sell, bring it out to the festival. “If you have an item that you think might have some special value to it, bring it out to the show and talk to the dealers,” said Edens.

To learn more about the Michigan Antique Festival, watch the video above.