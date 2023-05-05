Dearborn is in the national spotlight for food

She’s an award-winning cookbook author and an Emmy-nominated producer, and now Padma Lakshmi is ready to once again take us on a culinary journey, this time with a stop in Dearborn.

Dearborn is featured in a new episode of “Taste the Nation”, which Lakshmi hosts and executive produces. The culture and cuisine of Dearborn are highlighted in episode nine of season two of the show. Lakshmi visited Dearborn for Ramadan during the episode titled: Halal From Dearborn. “This is an episode that I’ve been wanting to do since before we even got the show sold because I was so curious about this community,” Lakshmi said.

Season two of “Taste the Nation” is available on Hulu. Watch the video above to see “Live In The D” host Tati Amare’s interview with Lakshmi about her experiences in Dearborn.