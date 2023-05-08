Gospel singer Kierra Sheard-Kelly talks about what’s new in her life

Kierra Sheard-Kelly is part of gospel royalty here in Detroit. She has had 5 number one billboard albums, 4 number one gospel airplay singles, and has even starred in Lifetime’s Original films about her family called “The Clark Sisters” and “Line Sisters.” Sheard-Kelly joined Tati Amare and Jon Jordan on the couch to talk about what’s new in her life.

First and foremost, she got married, changing her name for Kierra Sheard to Kierra Sheard-Kelly, and she shared some beautiful pictures of that momentous day.

Sheard-Kelly also recently published a book called “The Vibes You Feel.” Have you ever walked into a room of people and just had a bad feeling? Or have you just really clicked with a stranger? Well, Sheard-Kelly believes you should trust those vibes because that is, “God looking out for you.” That is what her book is about, learning to trust and listen to those gut instincts.

Besides the book and the wedding, she is also working on a project called “All Your’s.” She collaborated with several other prominent gospel musicians and producers, including her brother, to make this creative endeavor. “It’s not just a sound, but it’s an experience as well,” says Sheard.

Her book, “The Vibes You Feel,” comes out tomorrow and will be available on Amazon and at your local stores. To keep up with her latest projects follow Kierra Sheard-Kelly on social media