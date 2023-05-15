With ticket prices rising, are concerts worth it?

Here’s a sure sign that summer is just around the corner, it’s the opening weekend at Pine Knob Music Theater with the WYCD Hoedown headlined by Tim McGraw. We also know there are several big concerts coming to Detroit this year from Taylor Swift to Beyonce to Ed Sheeran. With all the hype, the question is: Is it worth it?

Joining “Live In The D” host Tati Amare and guest-host Jody Trierweiler to talk about it on this week’s What’s the Buzz is Blaine Fowler, Co-Host of “Blaine & Lauren” mornings on 96.3WDVD, and Comedian Mike Bonner.

So first up, are concerts just getting too expensive? Blaine chimed in saying the prices are “nuts.” As a radio DJ he used to get free concert tickets to share amongst his friends, but not anymore as these tickets become more and more pricey. He compared the costs to a car payment and even sometimes a mortgage. Tati said good tickets to an artist she wanted to see were $1,200. With these rising costs, the group agreed, you have to really want to see the performer to bother shelling out that much money. For example, Bonner said he could not miss LL Cool Jay’s Ringing of the Bells.

So are there any strategies to save money if you really want to go? Blaine said you could always try to win some tickets on the radio.

