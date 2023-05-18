A soulful night of music for a good cause

Soulful R&B singer Raheem DeVaughn is headed to MotorCity Casino to sing for a cause. DeVaughn’s performance will benefit the Detroit Delta’s who he has previously worked with before. Devaughn explained that he is “always here for it” when it comes to giving back. The Detroit Delta’s are a alumnae sorority focused on public service including economic and educational development.

DeVaughn said his performance will be going down memory lane including classics from Motown and songs inspired by Marvin Gaye. DeVaughn also is working on a new project that is a tribute album to Marvin Gaye that will be released strictly on vinyl later this year.

The performance “A Soulful Sophisticated Night with Raheem Devaughn” takes place at MotorCity Casino on Sunday, May 21, at 7:30 p.m. For more information on Devaughn’s future music projects and his performance benefiting the Detroit Delta’s watch the video above.