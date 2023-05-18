Dip your toes in the sand, in the heart of Downtown Detroit

The warmer weather is here and if you’re looking for some outdoor fun this weekend there’s plenty to do.

Kicking things off Thursday, the Monroe Street Midway located in Downtown Detroit opens for the season. Guests can once again roll-out on the skating rink, enjoy mini golf, basketball, LED swings and seesaws, and grab food at concessions. The Midway is open Thursdays through Sundays through Labor Day. If you’re looking for something laid back in the area, the beach at Campus Martius also opens Thursday for the season. Visitors can dip there toes in the sand while enjoying a bite or drink from BrisaBar.

For the car lovers out there, the Friends with Classic Cars will kick off their season this weekend. The event will feature vehicles built before 1994, and many vintage rides dating back to the 1930′s. Guests will also have the chance to ride in a Model T Woody Wagon. The classic car show happens Saturday and Sunday at the Etheldra Mae Williams Park in Detroit’s Brightmoor community.

The cities of Oak Park and Ferndale will feature a unique art show. The Backyard Art Fair will display more than 75 creative art pieces at homes and businesses in more than 20 locations. Handcraft items such as ceramics, paintings, glass, and more will be on display and for purchase. The fair happens Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the area of Hilton to Scotia, and 8 Mile Rd. to the service drive.

A popular event returns to Eastern Market this weekend. It’s Flower Day. Vendors from across the Midwest will be present with everything your green thumb desires. There will also be added festivities for all ages. Flower Day happens Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Tuesday Markets at Eastern Market are now open.