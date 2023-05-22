Filipino cuisine is popping up in Hazel Park

Live in the D – May is Asian American Pacific Islander Month, and what better way to take a deep dive into a culture than through food?

Dorothy Hernandez, co-founder of Sarap Detroit, shared the story of why she decided to start her pop-up in 2014. Hernandez told “Live In The D” host Tati Amare and guest-host Braylon Edwards how she saw a lot of pop-ups that celebrated diversity within food, but she never saw one with Filipino foods. Hernandez grew up with her mom constantly making Filipino food, and she wanted to share it with the community.

Filipino cuisine, as described by Hernandez, “is a melting of different cultures,” some of which include Chinese influence. On air, Hernandez showed Amare and Edwards the Filipino take on dumplings.

For the next month, Sarap Detroit will be at Frame in Hazel Park until June 4th. Walk-ins are welcome, but you can also make a reservation.

For more information on Sarap Detroit, and to see some of their dishes, check out the video above.