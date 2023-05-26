Fun in the sun(screen)

Summer is almost here and so is the bright sunshine. Even though we may love the sun, our skin does not. Local TikTok Doc, Dr. Anthony Youn talked to “Live In The D” host Tati Amare and guest-host Braylon Edwards on how to prevent your skin from getting burnt.

Before putting on your sunscreen there are two to choose from, chemical and physical, which block the sun differently. Dr. Youn explained that chemical sunscreens contain chemicals that react on your skin to protect it from the sun. Physical sunblock is meant to physically block the sun’s rays and does not get absorbed in your skin. Dr. Youn clarified that both have great benefits, but it’s important to note that physical sunblock has a white tint that remains on your skin after use. Dr. Youn suggests if you have darker skin that a chemical sunscreen may work better.

Once the sunscreen is on it’s important to reapply every two hours. Dr. Youn says, “that’s where a lot of people make a mistake.” It is especially important to reapply after a dive into the water. Even if you use waterproof sunscreen, it still does come off. When it comes to wearing a hat, Dr. Youn says, “Hats can help, but they are not gonna do everything.” He even suggested wearing sunscreen beneath your light-weight clothes.

For more information on an added step to your summer skin care routine, or wearing makeup with SPF, check out the video above.