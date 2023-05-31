Experience a taste of Thailand in Metro Detroit

You can experience the flavors of Thailand at a special market in Warren. The Sunday Market at Midwest Buddhist Meditation Center brings the community together with street food from a variety of vendors.

Visitors can walk along the tents and tables to purchase dishes like steamed dumplings, papaya salad, sausage, beef jerky, spring rolls, green curry and noodles, and more. You can wash it all down with Thai Iced Tea. The event welcomes anyone who wants to try Thai food.

Entry to the Sunday Market is free, but you will have to pay for the food. All of the proceeds benefit the Midwest Buddhist Meditation Center.

The next Sunday Market will be held June 11th from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Midwest Buddhist Meditation Center, which is located at 29750 Ryan Road in Warren.

