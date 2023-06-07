Mix up these cocktails for dad on Father’s Day

Father’s Day is just around the corner, and you might be looking for a way to say “cheers” to the father figure in your life. How about mixing up a special cocktail for the occasion?
Lifestyle expert Valonda Calloway shared two drink recipes with “Live In The D” host Tati Amare. You’ll find the recipes below:
Cab Cask Manhattan
- 1.5oz I.W. Harper Cabernet Cask Reserve
- 1oz Sweet Vermouth
- 2 dashes Aromatic Bitters
Mix all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice. Pour over in a coupe glass and garnish with maraschino cherry.
Harper Lady In Red
- 1.5oz I.W. Cabernet Cask Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
- 1oz 100% Pomegranate Juice
- .5oz Lemon Juice
- 5oz Ginger Beer chilled
Combine lemon juice, pomegranate juice and Cabernet Cask Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake for a minute, then pour over ice in a rocks glass. Top off with ginger beer and garnish with a dried grapefruit.
