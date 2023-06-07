Mix up these cocktails for dad on Father’s Day

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Father’s Day is just around the corner, and you might be looking for a way to say “cheers” to the father figure in your life. How about mixing up a special cocktail for the occasion?

Lifestyle expert Valonda Calloway shared two drink recipes with “Live In The D” host Tati Amare. You’ll find the recipes below:

Cab Cask Manhattan

1.5oz I.W. Harper Cabernet Cask Reserve

1oz Sweet Vermouth

2 dashes Aromatic Bitters

Mix all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice. Pour over in a coupe glass and garnish with maraschino cherry.

Harper Lady In Red

1.5oz I.W. Cabernet Cask Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

1oz 100% Pomegranate Juice

.5oz Lemon Juice

5oz Ginger Beer chilled

Combine lemon juice, pomegranate juice and Cabernet Cask Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake for a minute, then pour over ice in a rocks glass. Top off with ginger beer and garnish with a dried grapefruit.

