4 ways to nurture your kid’s mental health this summer

The season of summer break is upon us as school lets out for the season.

That means plenty of time with the kids at home, but that also means less time for them to have the social aspects of school, which can be very beneficial. Your child’s mental health is very important, so we spoke to Dr. Kristyn Gregory, a psychiatrist and the medical director of behavioral health at Blue Cross Blue Shield, to get advice on how to help your kids this summer.

As parents, Gregory says you should look for any changes in your child. Things like persistent sadness, avoiding social interactions, hurting oneself, extreme irritability, drastic mood changes, and changes in eating habits are all things to look out for. If you notice any of these signs, you should talk to your doctor or medical professional and seek help.

There are also ways you can help your child have a smooth transition into the summer months. Here are her tips:

1. Have a calendar

Just like adults, kids thrive when they have a routine and their schedule is predictable. Adding events to a calendar gives kids something to look forward to and it also helps them know when and why they are doing something. It also helps them recognize time and put it into context.

2. Plan Sensory experiences

This can be anything that stimulates their senses such as touch, taste sight, hearing. Things like hikes, were you are really engaging all the senses is a great thing to plan for the kids to keep them really engaged.

3. Maintain a good balance of in-person vs. virtual interactions

During the pandemic, we all became experts at maintaining virtual connections with our friends and loved ones. During the summer, kids should have a good balance between in-person and virtual playdates with friends. It’s also a good idea to monitor your child’s virtual interactions for signs of bullying or anything harmful.

4. Be willing to compromise to get them active

We all know those kids who just want to sit on the couch and play video games. A great way to get them active is to look for a compromise, like a VR headset. Kids can play games in virtual reality that get them up and moving around. It’s not the same as exercise, but it is more active than sitting on the couch.

