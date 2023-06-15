Comedian Mike Epps gives back to Detroit in more ways than one

He’s made us laugh in movies, TV shows, and his comedy specials -- now Mike Epps is in Detroit to give back to the community.

Epps stopped by Live in the D to talk about this great cause, and why he shows Detroit so much love. “There’s no city like Detroit, this is the Mecca of so many different things, when you talk about music, fashion, entertainment, I think Detroit is like the capitol,” Epps said.

In addition to bringing a brand new comedy club to the city, Epps is giving back and helping to empower at risk youth in Detroit, not only through mentoring, but doing so in a way he knows best. “Getting a message across, you can do it with humor, instead of being preachy or authoritive,” he said as he explained how he speaks with the youth, while engaging in his outreach program.

Epps is also bringing positive vibes to the city with his One Mike comedy club, located on Broadway in Downtown Detroit.

To see the entire interview, click the video above.