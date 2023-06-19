Brad Garrett stars in new show ‘High Desert’

Live in the D – He’s known for lending his voice to countless animated characters, and you recognize him from hit shows like “Everybody Love Raymond”. “Live In The D” host Tati Amare spoke with Brad Garrett to hear more about “High Desert” and his character Bruce Harvey.

“High Desert” is a dark comedy which Garrett said, “it’s a show that deals with addiction, loss and grief.” The show stars Patrcia Arquette who plays Peggy Newman who brings a lot of chaos to Bruce Harvey’s life.

When asked about his own character, Bruce Harvey, Garrett said, “He just can’t get out of his own way.” Garretts character is a private investigator with a failing business and a difficult marriage. Garrett told Tati, “It’s great to play somebody incredibly flawed because that just raises the stakes and his opportunities.”

