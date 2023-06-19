Luxury picnics popping up around town

You might have used a lemonade stand to make some summer cash growing up, but some young entrepreneurs are taking summer jobs to a different level.

A local 17-year-old and his 19-year-old brother created Lux Picnics Ann Arbor. A business where they offer luxury picnic setups to help people celebrate special occasions, or just make the most of the summer.

A booking includes use of a handcrafted table, seating arrangements, a cheese board, bottled water, flowers, and a customizable sign, explained Yoel Bechar, co-founder of Lux Picnics Ann Arbor. People can bring their own food or can use Lux Picnic Ann Arbor’s food delivery service. The picnic will be setup and cleaned up for customers who just have to show up.

You might see these pop-up picnics throughout Ann Arbor at places like Gallup Park and the Arb. Bechar said they can also set up a picnic in a backyard.

If you’re looking to create a picnic on your own, Bechar suggests finding a comfortable spot with a nice view. He also said to bring a blanket to keep everything clean and cushions for comfort. Watch the video above for more information.