The festival all about tacos and much more

When it comes to tacos, you can’t go wrong because you can seemingly make them to fit your desired flavor.

Whether chicken, beef, pork, or veggie is your thing, that and some flavorful added toppings can all make up the perfect tacos.

This weekend will present an opportunity to get great tacos at the Canterbury Taco Festival in Lake Orion.

Keith Aldridge, owner of Canterbury Village, stopped by the Local 4 plaza to chat about the event.

“(There will be) 28 food trucks this weekend. It’s going to be a party,” Aldridge told Live in the D’s host Tati Amare.

One of the food trucks that will be at the fest is “Real Taco Express,” who also stopped by to give a preview of their food options.

Owner Tina Lisecki said that you don’t have to travel to Mexico for street tacos.

“My favorite is the birria, it’s almost like a marinated steak, instead of just your regular steak taco,” Lisecki said.

In addition to the food trucks, the festival will have five stages of entertainment, taco eating contests, midget lucha libre wrestling, a cutest chihuahua contest, and much more.

The Canterbury Taco Fest happening Friday through Sunday. Tickets are still available. For more information click here.

