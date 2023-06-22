Cosplay, movies, music, and more happening this weekend.

The weekend is upon us, and if you’re looking for something to do in Metro Detroit, you have plenty options.

First up, if you love music and movies, an event this weekend is combining the two. The Detroit Symphony Orchestra presents “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in concert. As Marvel’s superhero hit film plays on a big screen, the DSO will perform live score from the Oscar-Winning soundtrack. This historic event happens Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. in Downtown Detroit.

If you want to play dress up, the Astronomicon is coming. The pop-culture event will feature guest panels, artists, local vendors, a cosplay contest, kids dance party and more. There will also be special celebrity guests, like Doug Bradley, who played pinhead in the 60′s classic thriller “Hell Raiser.” The event is happening Saturday and Sunday at Burton Manor in Livonia.

Prom season for humans may be coming to an end, but for our four-legged friends, it’s kicking off this weekend. It’s the annual Dancin with the Dogs Dog Prom happening in Downtown Detroit. The “paw-ty,” will feature a live DJ, pet toys and treats, and of course dancing. Owners are encouraged to dress their fur babies in their fanciest attire. Pups also have the chance to strut their stuff on the red carpet and compete for prom queen and king. The event happens at Grand Circus Park Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m..

This weekend we celebrate the 60th anniversary of Dt. Martin Luther King Jr’s, Detroit Walk to Freedom. Many communities will hold events including the Detroit Historical Museum who will host a family day program to commemorate the occasion, including a reading instruction, crafts, a kid-friendly peace walk and more. The event happens Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. at the museum in Midtown.