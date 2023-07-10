Do you agree with these concert etiquette rules?

We’ve seen it happen everywhere to at least half a dozen performers on stage, and now it’s happened again. Harry Styles was performing a concert in Vienna when he got hit in the face by something thrown from the crowd. Video captured the singer clutching his face and grimacing after he was hit. Drake, Bebe Rexa, and Pink have all had to deal with this too.

“Something is really going on where we’ve empowered people, who just because they paid a ticket price, feel like they can be a part of something. I don’t get it,” said Jason Hall, with RiDetroit.

He joined “Live In The D” host Tati Amare and guest-host Jody Treirweiler along with AJ Williams, the Managing Editor of the Michigan Chronicle and the lady behind MissAJWilliams.com, to talk all about concert etiquette on What’s the Buzz.

While we all agree throwing things at a performer is wrong, we want to pose some other questions about concert etiquette:

Is it okay to sing along at a concert or show? It depends on the concert, said AJ Williams. If it is someone huge like Beyonce, or Burno Mars, Williams plans to sing it out, but it is not okay to sing along to a musical. Jason said it was okay to sing at a concert, but his pet peeve is people not knowing the words. Jody chimed in saying if the performers can hear you don’t sing, if you blend into the general sound, go ahead.

Is it okay to stand at your seat and impede someone else’s view? Again, AJ says it depends on the concert saying, if lots of people are standing up, go ahead, if only a few or none are, don’t stand up. Jason took a more relaxed approach saying if it’s a concert and you feel like standing to move with the music, he doesn’t mind.

What should happen if someone is late to a performance? They both agreed that if you are at a theater, you will need to wait outside until an appropriate break before you can come in, whereas if you are attending a concert nothing will stop them from walking in late.

