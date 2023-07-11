A walk of art

Live in the D – The Wyandotte Street Art Fair is happening this weekend with art, crafts, food, and more. Pat Slack, art expert for the fair, spoke with “Live In The D” host Tati Amare and guest-host Jody Trierweiler about the many things the fair has to offer.

This event attracts more than 200,000 people and Trierweiler asked Slack how the fair has continued to “keep it fresh” over the last 62 years. Slack said, “It’s the artists. The artists are always doing something new and bringing something new.”

The fair is located in Wyandotte’s social district making it easy for fair goers to stop somewhere for drinks or food.

The fair has more than 250 artists, more than 200 crafters and more than 40 food trucks for fairgoers to enjoy.

To see some of the artists’ work that will be there this weekend, check out the video above.