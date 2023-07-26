Festival celebrates its 50th anniversary

Live in the D – The Arab & Chaldean Festival is celebrating their 50th anniversary this weekend in Hart Plaza. Dr. Jacoub Mansour, President Arab & Chaldean Festival, Ali Majeeb and Rami Bahnam, from Ishtar Restaurant came to give “Live in the D” host Tati Amare and guest-host Raye Williams a taste of what’s happening this weekend.

The festival will feature food, clothing vendors, and henna artists. There will also be live music entertainment and a belly dancer. On Sunday there is a live fashion show and Mansour said, “We have 22 countries. We will have about 15 of those 22 different (clothing).”

Rami Bahnam and Ali Majeeb from Ishtar restaurant brought in some of the food featured at the restaurant.

