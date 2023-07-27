Hit the streets to shop the deals in Birmingham

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Get ready to shop until you drop in downtown Birmingham while cashing in on deep discounts.

The Birmingham Shopping District will be holding its Day on the Town on Saturday. It’s a retail event that features more than 60 unique, independent and national retailers throughout Birmingham, explained Cristina Sheppard-Decius, who is the Executive Director for the Birmingham Shopping District.

Shoppers can find deals up to 80 percent off, she added. There will be tents outside stores where you can snag a deal, but you can also head inside the shops to see what other deals are being offered.

Sheppard-Decius shared some strategies to help shoppers make sure they find the best deals. She said to come early and to be sure to bring cash, because some retailers in the tent area may only be accepting cash.

Day on the Town will run from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 29th. There will be free parking at all five of the city’s parking structures, said Sheppard-Decius.

Watch the video above or click here to learn more about Day on the Town and some of the participating businesses.