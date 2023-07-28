Rochester salon puts the “bar” in barber shop

Clients at the Baus Barber shop in Downtown Rochester can get a shave, a cut, and a little something extra. “So the concept is a barber shop and a cocktail lounge combined together to give people a different type of experience where they can come in whether they are a guest of the barber shop, grabbing a cocktail to hang out, or if they want to just come in, hang out with friends,” said Daniella Djekovic, owner of Baus Barber Shop.

When Djekovic and her husband were seeking out a second location for their Birmingham barber shop, they thought, why not add a bar? The comradery between the stylist and clients was already there, so why not take it up a notch?

They found the perfect space, and opened the Downtown Rochester location in 2019. Djekovic said, in addition to serving up cocktails and cuts, the space serves multiple purposes. “We’ve seen it all here, that’s what’s awesome about it. Book clubs to birthday’s, we’ve even seen divorce parties. It’s been fun to see what we’ve seen here.” That includes supporting small businesses by holding pop-up shops. The shop also has a live DJ on weekends, adding to the already unique experience.

