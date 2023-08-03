Teaching girls to rock Detroit

Live in the D – A Detroit Non-profit is helping girls gain confidence in themselves and music. DJ Stacey “Hotwaxx” Hale from Girls Rock Detroit spoke with “Live in the D” host Tati Amare on how Girls Rock Detroit is impacting these young girls’ lives.

Girls Rock Detroit was brought over in 2016 from Chicago and opened back up in 2021 after the pandemic. The nonprofit does programs for young girls throughout the summer, and it will be adding more in the fall. Hale said, “The camp builds confidence not only teaching them instruments, but it builds confidence and it builds comradery with each other.”

The program in the fall is called ‘”Rock Roulette” and will also welcome adults. “Vivid Chaos” is the band that was a part of Girls Rock Detroit program. To see their performance of their original song “Careless” check out the video above.