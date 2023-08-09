Meet the singer opening for Darius Rucker in Metro Detroit

This summer has been filled with concerts in Metro Detroit, and one of the upcoming stars hitting the stage this Thursday is country music superstar Darius Rucker. His opening act on tour is a band called Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors and “Live in the D’s” Tati Amare caught up with lead singer Drew Holcomb ahead of their performance.

“It’s great to travel around the country doing what we love,” Holcomb said. He said his music is influenced by Tom Petty and James Taylor, because their music are songs from his lif, and the world. Holcomb, who defines music as “a drug to fight loneliness,” said he’s been with his band for almost 20 years and they write their own music. He went on the say music brings people together and is the “soundtracks of our lives.”

He’s hoping to see family while in the Detroit area, and maybe play some golf prior to his performance. He hits the stage Thursday, August 10, at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill in Sterling Heights.

To see the entire interview click the video above.