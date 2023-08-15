Protect your pet and your family

Live in the D – Vaccines are important preventative care when it comes to illness in our pets. Anna Chrisman from Michigan Humane was here to speak with “Live in the D”’ host Tati Amare and guest host Jessica Care Moore about the importance of vaccines for our pets.

Chrisman gave advice to viewers saying, “Vaccines can be the difference between a healthy pet and a very very sick pet.” She noted your pet having vaccines protects your family too. Pets are exposed to many illnesses on a daily basis and some of them can be brought home to the family if they are not vaccinated.

Michigan Humane hosts Health Vaccine Clinics where they vaccinate hundreds of pets in a span of a day. Your pet can also receive its shots from a local vet clinic or veterinary center. Chrisman said, “And even if they are an indoor pet, make sure they are still going.”

Our Pet of the Week, whose adoption fees are covered by the Mike Morse Law firm, is Kamora who is looking for a chill home. She loves to have quality time and gets along with families with older kids.

To meet Kamora, check out the video above.