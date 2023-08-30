Paint on the walls at this cool museum

Do you remember as a kid when your parents told you not to draw on the walls? Well, at a new business, on Detroit’s Westside, you’re not only allowed to, you’re encouraged.

“You’re actually coming into a gallery space. What we’re also doing in the community is having artists to paint their black and white murals on the wall, and you can learn about the artist, and paint the walls” said Sherrie Savage, Illustrator and Owner of the Coloring Museum.

That’s right, you’re allowed to paint the walls at this new museum with washable markers and crayons, and for some the experience is enjoyable.

“I don’t know what I expected but it’s very relaxing and calming… I’m like a kid in a candy store,” said Katrina Cross-Daniels of Detroit as she colored the walls at the museum.

Being able to give people that sense of appreciation of art and creativity was a dream for Sherrie Savage, who says she’s been drawing since the age of 3. In 2015, she illustrated her own coloring book based on embracing black women’s natural hair. Those illustrations are now sketched on the walls of the Coloring Museum, and starting September 1, guests can add a pop of color to them and paint the walls.

The museum is location on Grand River in the Grandmont neighborhood.

To see this cool experience, and get more information about the Coloring Museum, click the video above.