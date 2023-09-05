Grammy Award nominated singer is back in the D

He’s a Grammy Award nominated singer, who is back in Detroit this week for a night of soul-filled music at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater. Before Raheem DeVaughn takes the stage, he stopped by “Live in the D” for a chat.

“Once you get passed the third album, everything you create is to support what you already created,” DeVaughn said, talking about his latest album “The Summer of Love,” that was released this past June.

DeVaughn, who has been on the music scene nearly two decades, says he’s always finding new ways to tell the story of love, R & B, and, soul-music. Those stories will be told through his performance this Wednesday night. This will be the second Detroit performance for DeVaughn this year who says he loves performing in the D.

Tickets are still available at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater box office, or online.

To see the entire interview, click the video above.