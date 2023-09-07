Downtown Detroit transforms into Bavarian Town

Summer is still in effect, and there’s plenty to get out and do this weekend.

First up, the “Horizon Art Installation,” has made its debut at Beacon Park in Downtown Detroit. The art is not only for you to see, but interact with. Visitors can relax in the artsy, cocoon like structures and experience a variety of immersive light shows, and calming sounds right above their heads. The experience is free and available during park hours, with evening hours giving the most optimal viewing. The installation runs now through September 24th.

If you’re walking around Campus Martius this weekend, you may feel you’ve stepped into a Bavarian Village because of the annual Parktober Fest. The event will feature a German-themed fest with Oktoberfest brews, food trucks, live music, kids activities, and much more. Its all happening Saturday through Sunday in Downtown Detroit.

For all the thrill seekers, carnival season is still around, and there’s a big one in Harrison Township. It’s the 37th annual St. Hubert Fest. The event will feature food, games, a corn hole tournament, fish fry, and of course, carnival rides. The festival happens Friday through Sunday.

Another type of festival that’s happening in downtown Farmington is on the healthy side. The Fall Vegfest returns for its 7th year. The event will feature 30 vendors, live music, entertainment, and yoga. The festival is centered around healthy eating, and vendors will include a variety of plant-based foods. It’s happening Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m..

For more information on what’s happening around the Metro Detroit area, click the video above.