From “8 Mile” to London, Detroit vodka wins big

They beat out competitors from across the world at the Vodka Masters 2023 in London, and brought the Masters medal in the “super premium” category home to Detroit.

The team behind “8 Mile Vodka stopped by “Live in the D,” to talk about their huge win, and mix up a unique fall cocktail. “ There were 120 countries that entered, it’s a blind taste test, and we won,” said Anthony Tomey, Co-Owner of 8 Mile Vodka.

The brand that was founded in Detroit in 2016 has won several other awards including 2 of the highest recognitions in the San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2022. The brand is in Meijer and Total Wine stores across Michigan.

