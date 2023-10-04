Here’s how you can take your next road trip in style

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

One of the biggest growing trends in travel and vacation continues to be traveling by RV, and you now have a chance to see some of the newest trends to hit the road.

It’s all on display at the 34th annual Fall Detroit RV & Camping Show at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. With more than 380 RVS and campers, and 40 booth displays, there’s a lot to see at this event.

Host Tati Amare was joined by Darren Ing with The Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicle and Campgrounds to talk about the latest and greatest on the roads.

With RVing becoming more and more popular, they wanted to showcase a wide range of campers and RVs, from a $7,000 pop-up, to state-of-the-art motor homes that clock in at around $500,000.

In terms of trends, the push to be more environmentally-friendly is coming to campers and RVs as well, with many incorporating solar power. This allows campers to go off the grid and still have power.

Another popular trend is outdoor kitchens. Many RVs are adding these so you don’t need to make a mess inside your vehicle. These can include a stove, grill, and even a refrigerator.

Since the pandemic, more and more people are choosing to hit the road and work remotely, and want to do so in style. If you’ve never owned an RV or camper before, there will be lots of educational seminars to teach you about your options.

For more information, and to get your tickets to the show, click or tap here. The 34th Annual Fall Detroit RV & Camping Show at the Suburban Collection Showplace will be going until Sunday.