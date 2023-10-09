Here’s the science behind the fall color change

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

If you’ve walked outside recently, you’ve probably noticed the beautiful color change. But why do leaves change colors? And are some spots better for spotting the color change than others?

To find out, we went to the experts at Kensington Metropark in Milford, part of the Huron-Clinton Metropark system. Kensington, with its lush foliage surrounding Kent Lake, is a great spot to see the fall color.

So why do the leaves change color? Well, according to Victoria Taylor Sluder, the district interpretive services supervisor for the Western District Metroparks, it’s because the trees are prepping for our cold Michigan winters.

When the temperature drops, trees risk damage and frostbite just like humans do. To combat that, they reabsorb all the chlorophyll in the leaves. Not only does chlorophyll allow the tree to photosynthesize, it also gives leaves their green color. When the chlorophyll is re-absorbed the resulting yellows and oranges are the remaining colors of the leaves.

Now you may be thinking, well some leaves aren’t orange or yellow, they are a deep red or purple. That color is actually caused by a pigment the tree produces. Sluder says the red color basically acts as a sunscreen for the leaves. It also has the added benefit of attracting birds, which allows the plant to spread its seeds better.

If you are a collector of leaves, however, Sluder recommends you leave the deep red and purple ones alone, as they are most common on poison ivy and poison sumac. A good rule of thumb is if you don’t know what kind of leaf it is, don’t pick it up.

If you are looking for a good spot to see this beautiful fall display, Sluder says you should look for areas bathed in sunlight. You will even sometimes see a tree with one side having the color change and the other side not, and that is due to the sun exposure. Wide open areas and places near water are great spots to see the colors.

As for when the colors will be most prevalent, the answer is right about now. It is all guesswork, but you can slightly predict it by what’s happening up north. Typically, southern Michigan will reach peak color change two-to-three weeks after the peak hits up north. This year it is predicted to be in the first two weeks of October.

Besides seeing the fall colors, you can also participate in a variety of fun fall events (click here for more details), and pick out your pumpkin from the pumpkin patch at the Farm Center. You even can get a hay ride to the patch for some extra fun.

From basking in the fall colors, to seeing the animals, to all the fun activities they have planned, there’s a lot to do at the Metroparks!

To learn more about the Huron-Clinton Metroparks, and to find the park nearest you, click or tap here.