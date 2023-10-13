Award-winning comedian Paul Mecurio is cracking jokes in Metro Detroit

Comedian Paul Mecurio is ready to bring laughs to Royal Oak when he takes the stage at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle this weekend.

The Emmy and Peabody award winner is set to perform two shows on Friday, Oct. 13th, along with two shows on Saturday, Oct. 14th at the venue in Royal Oak. Ahead of his shows, Mecurio appeared on “Live In The D” to talk about his comedy career, including working with fellow comedians Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart.

Watch the video above to see why Mecurio had “Live In The D” host Tati Amare and guest-host Antea Birchett cracking up.