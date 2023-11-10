Marvel’s new movie is all about girl power

Movie fans have some new options this weekend, including a new superhero film, a movie about an assassin, and an animated movie.

“The Marvels” is the latest superhero movie from Marvel, and it’s their shortest one yet. “The Marvels” is a female superhero story that stars Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, along with Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan.

Movie reviewer Greg Russell said “The Marvel” is “missing a little oomph.” Greg gave the film three reels out of a possible five reels.

Another movie option is “The Killer,” which stars Michael Fassbender in the role of a professional assassin. Greg gave “The Killer” a rating of four reels.

Greg also gave a four-reel rating to the animated movie “Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow.”

Watch the video above to hear what Greg has to say about these movies.