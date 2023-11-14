50º
Live In The D

Swizz Beatz is rolling out a new TV series about car culture

Grammy winner’s show is called “Drive with Swizz Beatz”

Natalie Newman, Live in the D Producer

Swizz Beatz has produced music for big names like Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and Kanye West, and now he is looking to resonate with fans in a new way. The Grammy winner and hip-hop icon has a new Hulu series called “Drive with Swizz Beatz”.

Swizz Beatz teams up with his son, Nasir Dean, in the new series that’s all about highlighting car culture. They travel to different car-loving destinations, such as New York, Southern California, Atlanta, Houston, Japan, and Saudi Arabia.

Local 4′s Hobie Artigue had the opportunity to talk with Swizz Beatz and Nasir Dean about their new show, which will be available on Hulu starting Nov. 16th. Watch the video above to see the interview.

