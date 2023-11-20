Festival of Trees returns for another festive year

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The holidays are a festive time that bring a special feeling of joy to all of us, and when you immerse yourself in the holiday decor, you can’t help but feel something magical, especially when surrounded by beautiful Christmas trees.

The “Festival of Trees” is in its 39th year, and it will take you on a walk-through journey of individually unique themed trees. Organizers say it’s a magical experience. Theresa Diefenbach and Kimberly Schneck, with “Festival of Trees,” spoke with “Live in the D’s,” Tati Amare about what visitors can expect.

“There’s lots of lights, you just stroll around and see all the beautifully decorated trees — the designers blow me away every single year,” Schneck said.

In addition to the trees, what’s truly magical is the reason this event is put on every year.

“We raise funding for pediatric research for Children’s Hospital of Michigan, and that is the tie in for it,” Diefenbach said.

They offer full size and tabletop trees, wreaths, and other festive decor. The “Festival of Trees,” event is going on now through Sunday at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center in Dearborn.

