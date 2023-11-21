Capuchin Soup Kitchen continues to provide hot meals and services for the community

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The holiday season is a time of year when many remember how often people in our communities have to go without things like, a hot meal, or clean fresh clothes.

There are organizations here to help, like the Capuchin Soup Kitchen in Detroit, who has served the community for years in more ways than one. Brother Gary Wegner spoke with “Live in the D’s” Tati Amare about some of the programs they offer.

He says they offer a variety of services, like the Rosa Parks Children and Youth Program, which offers therapy and tutoring, Earth Works, an organic farm that provides food for the kitchen, Capuchin Services Center, where they recently passed out 400 turkeys and the Jefferson House, which offers services and shelter for homeless men.

Brother Wegner also spoke about the need for volunteers for all of their programs. “Without volunteers, we couldn’t do what we do,” he said.

If you are interested in volunteering your time with the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, and to learn more about their services, click here

To see the entire interview, click the video above.