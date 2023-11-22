New movies to watch during Thanksgiving weekend

Movies are a tradition for many families over the Thanksgiving holiday, and there are some new ones to check out in theaters and at home.

A new animated movie from Disney is on the list of options. “Wish” is about a girl named Asha and the power of wishes. Ariana DeBose is the voice of Asha. Meanwhile, Chris Pine, who usually plays a role of a hero, voices the villain in this movie.

Another option for movie fans is a new holiday movie called “The Holdovers,” which stars actor Paul Giamatti. Movie reviewer Greg Russell gave “The Holdovers” a rating of four reels out a possible five reels.

If you’re looking for something different, there’s a new epic movie from director Ridley Scott. “Napoleon” is on Apple TV+ and in theaters. Greg also gave this film a rating of four reels.

Watch the video above to hear more about these movies and Greg’s reviews.