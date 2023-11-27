Get creative with your next night out

With friends and family coming in to town for the holidays, and many festive parties happening, you may be looking to take your guests somewhere new to do something a bit different. If making stained glass art sounds fun, there’s a place in Port Huron offering classes. The owner of “Foundry,” Carol Dalrymple, stopped by “Live in the D” to speak about her art studio and what they have to offer.

“I wanted to keep art alive within my community, but with my own twist,” Dalrymple said. That twist she said similar to the idea of “Painting With A Twist,” but with all sorts of artwork like pottery, stained glass, glass mosaic, and wire wrapping. They also offer classes, and they gave a sneak peek at how their stained glass artwork is done.

To see the full interview, click the video above.