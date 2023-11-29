The gift experience that can last all year long

We are in the thick of the holiday shopping season, and while a tangible gift is something most people think about, a gift of an experience is something that can last all year long.
It’s a way you can spread the joy of the holiday season through Christmas in July. The YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit shared how their facilities could provide a great gift idea. Latitia McCree-Thomas, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communication, shared the different gifts you can give.
First, McCree talked about gift certificates that can be given for specific things that the “Y” offers. She mentioned examples like:
- Individual and small group training sessions
- Swim lessons
- Residential or overnight camp in Holly or Oscoda, MI
- Youth sports
- Summer camp
Second, McCree discussed giving the gift of a membership and how that can provide access to several activities from youth sports to swimming to weight lifting classes.
Finally, there are also special holiday programs happening at the YMCA that you can learn more about here.
To learn more about everything available to guests at your Metropolitan YMCAs click here.