Come ‘chill’ at this westside Detroit restaurant and lounge

A white building that sits on Livernois and Joy roads on Detroit’s Westside, may appear ordinary on the exterior, but take a walk inside, and you’ll see the interior, is anything but.

The first thing that catches your eye, is the green light that illuminates the long bar, and is the perfect backdrop for the gold trimmed high back bar chairs. You’ll also notice cushioned chairs, and love seats placed in front of marble tables, as opposed to the traditional wooden option.

In addition to the laid back, chilled ambiance, thus where this restaurant/lounge gets its name, “Soul on Ice,” offers a unique selection of cocktails and dining options. Their unique menu consists of salmon street tacos, salmon crochets, lobster sliders and rolls, and the house favorite, bourbon wings just to name a few. The co-owners Danielle and Herbert Sanders says, everything is made in-house from scratch.

The vibe is taken to another level three days a week, when the venue welcomes a live DJ.

For more about “Soul on Ice,” click the video above.