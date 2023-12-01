Special collaboration gives Pistons fans new style

It’s no secret that Detroit has a lot of love for our sports teams, and now there’s a new way for fans to show off their Pistons pride.

The Pistons have teamed up with fashion designer Desyree Nicole for a new clothing collection. The 6-piece collection includes a jacket, two t-shirts, a hoodie, athletic pants and athletic shorts.

The new gear will be available for purchase exclusively on Saturday, Dec. 2 beginning at 1 p.m. during a pop-up shop on the concourse of Little Caesars Arena.

Watch the video above to see the designs from the new collection.