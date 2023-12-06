The ‘spirits’ at this bar are sparking conversations

It’s the latest venue to hit the Detroit nightlife scene, and Lazor Favors, owner of the Motown Legacy Lounge, says the venue is one-of-a-kind.

“At Motown Legacy Lounge, you’re able to experience an all African American liquid experience... we’re talking everything. Liquor, beer, water, energy drinks,” Favors said.

He said through his research, there’s no other bar serving drinks solely owned by African American brands, and he views the space not only as a lounge but a museum of sorts. Favors says the bartenders are trained to tell the stories of the brand owners when serving cocktails in order to educate guests about the history of black owned spirits.

They will also offer music and conversations with the brand owners. The Motown Legacy Lounge is located on Russell St. at Detroit’s Eastern Market.

