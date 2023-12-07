Join Detroit viral rapper GMAC Cash this Saturday at album release party

He’s a Detroit rapper who’s gone viral with songs like “Lions Won Again,” and “Big Gretch,” a song he made in honor of Michigan’s Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Most recently, “GMAC Cash” made an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” performing his viral hit “Belle Isle Slide.” The artist stopped by “Live in the D” to talk about his success, and his upcoming second album, “Made in Detroit 2.”

GMAC Cash is inviting the public out to celebrate the release of his latest album this Saturday, December 9, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., at One Mike, 1331 Broadway st. Downtown Detroit.

