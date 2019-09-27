Award-winning actors and adorable snow creatures hit screens this weekend

This article is sponsored by MJR Digital Cinemas.

Looking for a family friendly movie to enjoy this weekend? Want to binge a dark comedy series with star-studded actors? Greg Russell joined Jason Carr to talk about the hottest movies and shows coming out this weekend.

"Abominable" is an animated children's film centering on an adorable young Yeti lost from his family. When a group of kids finds the creature, they venture of into an exciting journey to take their new friend back home. With beautiful animation, and a touching story, "Abominable" is the perfect film to take your family to this weekend. Greg Russell gave the film four out of five reels.

"The Politician" starring Tony award-winner Ben Platt, and Oscar award-winner Jessica Lange, is a Netflix original series that will have you up all night binging. This riveting dark comedy by "American Horror Story"' creator, Ryan Murphy, centers on an ambitious, cut-throat high school student who will stop at nothing to become class president. Greg Russell gave the show four out of five reels.

