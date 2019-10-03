Sheryl Crow's important message to women

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Grammy Award winner and breast cancer survivor, Sheryl Crow, has an important message for women everywhere. Crow, and leading OG/BYN and women's health expert, Dr. Jessica Shepard, chated with Tati Amare live from Nashville, Tennessee.

Crow shared about her own journey with battling breast cancer, and her mission to reach as many women as possible about the importance of regular testing.

Watch the interview with Crow to hear about her latest album "Threads" and why it may be her last.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.