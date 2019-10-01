Pumpkin Spice and everything nice for Try it Out Tuesday

It's Try it out Tuesday and Pumpkin Spice has invaded Live in the D. It's autumn, so why not add some fall flavors to your meals? Host Tati Amare and Jason Carr tried out various pumpkin spice products from Trader Joe's. Watch the video to see Jason's funny reactions as Tati gives him food that isn't a burger!

Trader Joe's Pumpkin Spice Products:

Fall Zucchette Pasta

Autumnal Harvest Creamy Pasta Sauce

Fall Leaf Corn Tortilla Chips

Fall Harvest Salsa

*Pumpkin Spice Biocellulose Face Mask*

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.