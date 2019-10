How can a spork emotionally impact millions of people on the big screen? Actor Tony Hale, talked live with Jason Carr about what playing "Forky" in "Toy Story 4" meant to him. Hale is also known for his role in the smash comedy TV show "Veep". Hale says he is grateful to be able to share "Toy Story 4" with his young daughter. "Toy Story 4" comes out on BluRay October 8th.

Check out the video above to hear more from Tony Hale.

