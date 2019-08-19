Treetops Resort invites you to come golf and give back to a special cause

This article is sponsored by Treetops Resort

If you're thinking about taking off one more time for a round of golf before the Labor Day holiday, you might want to head to Gaylord, Michigan and Treetops Resort. You can enjoy golf at the beautiful resort and give back to a special cause. General Manager Barry Owens joined Tati Amare with details of the Patriot Golf Day Shootout being held Thursday August 29th.

This is the twelfth year for the event which raises funds for the Folds of Honor Foundation, a charity that provides scholarships to families of the fallen or wounded. In addition to great golf and great food, the event pays tribute to those who have served and are serving and you are guaranteed to leave inspired.

Players raise funds to participate in the event. For more information on how you can take part or support the charity visit the website: treetops.com/events

