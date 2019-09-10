Vroom, Vroom! Take off up north to beautiful Turtle Creek Casino in Traverse City

This segment is sponsored by Turtle Creek Casino

Fall is a great time to be in Michigan and taking a long weekend or an extended vacation here is a fantastic idea. There is nothing like a fun road trip to Northern Michigan this time of the year, so Tati Amare decided to climb behind the wheel and head for a new destination--one she's never been before, Traverse City! She stayed at Turtle Creek Casino and explored the area.

When you arrive at Turtle Creek Casino after a four-ish hour drive, you're ready to have a good time and the casino is the best place to start. It follows the rule, you have to play 18 by day and 21 by night, meaning no matter what game you play, you're still winning with fun. There are over 1,000 slot machines, all of your favorite gaming tables and much more.

Once you've won, or lost, grabbing drinks and dinner at Bourbons 72 should be your next winning move. The name comes from the amount of high-end bourbons the restaurant offers. There's something for everyone's palate to enjoy. The dishes at Bourbon 72 are second to none, from prime cut steaks, bourbon salmon and the vegetarian ricotta gnocchi, the dining experience will leave you beyond impressed.

Not to be missed when heading to TC are the beautiful wineries, like Bowers Harbor Vineyards, home to Michigan's best-selling Pinot Grigio. Another fun place to visit is Grand Traverse Resort, known for its magnificent golfing and relaxing spa.

To make plans to visit Turtle Creek Casino, to see all they have to offer and explore the area, visit turtlecreekcasino.com.

