Kanye West holds 'Sunday Service' in Detroit: Watch live here

Kanye West is bringing his "Sunday Service" tour to Detroit on Friday.

You can watch the show live stream right here. It's being held at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre.

For the unacquainted, West has been taking Sunday Service on the road in performances across the country. Last month he brought the event to Dayton, Ohio, to honor the victims of an August 4 mass shooting in the city. Earlier this year, he held a special Easter Sunday edition at Coachella.

Chicago's Sunday Service comes just weeks ahead of an anticipated new album from West.

A few weeks ago, Kim Kardashian West shared what appears to be her husband's tracklist for an upcoming album called "Jesus Is King." According to the photo, which is also currently posted on his website, the album looks to be due on September 27.

