LIVE STREAM: Astronauts, including Michigan native, launch to International Space Station

Two American astronauts, A.J. Feustel and Ricky Arnold, and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev launch to the International Space Station aboard the Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft.

You can watch the liftoff at 12:45 p.m. here on ClickOnDetroit.

This is a special launch for all of us here because one of those astronauts is from Metro Detroit (Lake Orion), and he’s even going to give us a shout out on Twitter when he flies over Michigan!

We talked to astronaut Drew (A.J.) Feustel via satellite from Russia as he prepared for the launch -- watch below:

